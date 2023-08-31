Wearing Uniforms Not Excuse To Abuse Nigerians’ Rights, Interior Minister Warns Paramilitary Officers

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has issued a stern warning to paramilitary officers to refrain from violating the rights of Nigerians.

The minister said the purpose of the officers’ uniforms and weapons was to protect the vulnerable in society, not to oppress them.

Tunji-Ojo spoke on Thursday during his first visit to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC headquarters in Abuja.

His words, “I want to thank you for the thankless job you do and for the sacrifices that you make daily to ensure we sleep with our eyes closed.

“I want to plead with you to treat Nigerians with respect in all you do. Being in uniform is not an excuse to abuse the rights of Nigerians. Treat Nigerians with respect.

“The female squad is novel within our clime and this is what Nigeria is about. This is the Nigerian spirit -innovation backed up with excellence.

“With the capacity that I have seen today, I know we are not too far from what we need to secure our country. We will give you the needed support and together we will build a security architecture that no level of insecurity can penetrate.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration, we will not just be there for you, the government will have your back.

“Your job is very key and with proper efforts, harnessing your qualities and capacities, coupled with your capabilities, the simple truth is that we can reduce the way our armed forces are being stretched.

“I assure you that whatever is needed for you to succeed, the president is committed to it. Please take note of this – it is your responsibility to protect our critical national assets and infrastructure – our pipelines, mining sites,schools, hospitals, public buildings and everything that makes us who we are.

Earlier, the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, affirmed the commitment of his to the Bola Tinubu administration.

He assured that the officers will continue to uphold Nigeria’s Constitution, its Establishment Act, and adhering to Corps’ Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).