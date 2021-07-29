Webometrics Rates LAUTECH Best State University In Nigeria

The ranking web for universities in the world, Webometrics has rated the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso, as the best state university in Nigeria.

The Public Relations Officer of LAUTECH, Mr Lekan Fadeyi, who said this in a statement on Thursday stated that the university was getting highly rated by two different organisations in less than a month.

The National Universities Commission recently said Nigeria has 52 state owned universities.

The AD Scientifics of Turkey had earlier in the month released a ranking which rated LAUTECH as 11th best overall out of all the universities in Nigeria.

The LAUTECH statement read, “For the second time in less than a month, LAUTECH has been named as the best State University in Nigeria.

It is also listed as number 12 out of 260 universities in Nigeria and 2847th in the world.

“The latest ranking, released by world renown organisation in that field, Webometrics, is a confirmation of the recent announcement by AD Scientifics of Turkey which rated LAUTECH as 11th best overall in Nigeria, number one State University and best University of Technology in Nigeria, aside being 74th in Africa.

“Information released by Webometrics, as available on the internet, explained that the Oyo State owned Institution ranks 9467 in Impact, 1430 in Openness and 3054 in Excellence.”

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Prof. Mojeed Liasu, while reacting to the latest feat of the university said “the rating was good news and that it confirms that the Institution is not resting on its oars.”