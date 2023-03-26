Weeks After Losing Senatorial Seat, Aduda Unveils N2.8b Constituency Projects

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Few weeks after being defeated at the Federal Capital Territory Senatorial election, Philip Aduda has unveiled constituency projects worth N2.8 billion across the Capital Territory.

Aduda who was angrily voted out for failing to utilise constituency budgets despite being a 4th timer in the Senate acknowledged during the project unveiling that posterity would be the judge.

Recall Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party had ousted Aduda in the February 25 Senatorial election.

Kingibe had told THE WHISTLER in an exclusive interview prior to the election that FCT residents especially the indigenes were riled up against Aduda over his poor representation with no visible constituency projects despite yearly billions in allocations.

Residents also complained that some skeletal projects were only awarded to his companies or cronies who ended up not executing them.

Yet, even as he vowed that he would approach the court to retrieve what he called “my mandate,” the PDP stalwart over the weekend initiated road and school projects across the federal territory.

According to Aduda, who inspected some projects across some wards in Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), six kilometres N1.4 billion Global Suite Road in Sabon Gari Area of Bwari would be constructed.

He said a N1.4 billion road in Nyanya, and a 1.5 kilometres Government Secondary School Kuduru Road with street lights would also be constructed.

He hinted that an expansive multipurpose town hall in Kuduru ward in Bwari Area Council in addition to a 2.2 Kilometres internal road project in Gbazango, Kubwa ward and the Byhazin Across Road in Kubwa would all be constructed.

He justified his initiative even after being voted out as one for posterity.

“I did it for posterity and to knock off the argument or remarks by some people that I didn’t do anything within the last 20 years as a representative of FCT residents at the National Assembly.

“I want to be remembered for being very modest about some of my achievements, which is infrastructural development.

“I have also realised that sometimes, if you don’t say what you are doing people will wonder what you have done and people will wonder and people will not know except the immediate benefiting communities,” Aduda said.

He emphasised that, “What I have done is to take you round the projects I have done within the past few years and some people will wonder that within the past 20 years what have you been able to do.

“The more you stay as a legislator the more you have the opportunities to be able to attract so many things that are developmental to your people.

“For me, the more a person gets reelected into the National Assembly, the more he or she garners experience and needed contacts for facilitation of development – driven projects to his or her constituency as I have done for the people of FCT within the last 20 years,” the defeated senator said.