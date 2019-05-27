Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo has penned down a message to those who show off their gains on the social media.

RMD took to his Instagram page to say showing off weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes, on social media cannot make anyone happy.

He said true happiness comes from knowing who you are and loving yourself, adding that people who are secure in themselves do not flaunt their wealth on social media.

He said: “Having been there and done that, I can tell you for free that weight loss, weight gain, butt enlargement, boob lift, marriage, buying/building your own house, having kids, wearing expensive clothes and shoes CANNOT make you truly happy. Mostly, the things we do to show others we are beautiful, made, tough and/or connected are things that magnify our insecurities. A man who is secure in himself has no urge to flaunt wealth, I’m yet to see Alh. Dangote posts a picture of his “machines” or of him “chilling in his private jet.

“A woman who is secure in her looks has no urge to go under the knife for enhancement, think Michelle Obama. True happiness comes from knowing who you are (self-discovery) and loving yourself, “even though…” Anyone who can live without caring about the validation of others is the one who has found true happiness. ✌🏽Outfit: @mudiafrica01 @mudiafrica #RMDSaysSo #SelfDiscovery #SelfValidation #SelfLove.”