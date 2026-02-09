Welfare Gap Between Judges, Magistrates ‘Too Wide’ – S/West Stakeholders

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Judicial stakeholders in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States have called for improved welfare and working conditions for magistrates, acknowledging their critical roles in the administration of justice in the country.

The stakeholders lamented that many magistrates operate under poor conditions, including inadequate salaries, security and lack of basic logistical support compared to superior court judges.

The Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun chapter, Mr Idris Adeniran, said the critical roles performed by magistrates in the administration of justice made their welfare a matter of urgent concern.

Adeniran explained that magistrates handled large volumes of cases and also served as the first point of contact with the justice system for many citizens, particularly at the grassroots level.

According to him, the working conditions and remuneration of magistrates should reflect the importance and sensitivity of their responsibilities.

“Magistrates are not members of JUSUN because they have their own professional body, but they deserve better welfare packages.

“I want to say that improving their welfare will promote independence and enhance efficiency in the magistracy,” he said.

Adeniran urged relevant bodies responsible for magistrates’ welfare to review and improve their conditions, noting that a well-motivated judiciary was essential for good governance and the rule of law.

Similarly, a legal practitioner, Mr Jimmy Jones, of Olujimi Chambers and Co., decried the poor welfare conditions of magistrates in the country and called for urgent government intervention.

He noted that proper welfare for magistrates would boost their morale, enhance performance and strengthen the justice delivery system.

Jones said many magistrates suffer in silence, a situation which affects their ability to perform optimally without drawing public attention to their challenges.

According to him, the Magistrates Association of Nigeria (MAN) has a responsibility to do more in advocating improved welfare for its members in order to boost their morale.

Jones urged stakeholders responsible for the welfare of magistrates to act swiftly to address their challenges across the country.

Also, the Coordinator of Justice Movement Crusaders, a Civil Society Organisation, Mr Gabriel Bamisayemi, said magistrates without official accommodation, official vehicles and poor remuneration was unhealthy for the judicial system.

Bamisayemi said lack of safe accommodation and poor welfare could endanger the lives of magistrates, adding that convicts and suspects on trial could easily gain access to them.

He noted that the structure of the judicial system, which left the welfare and remuneration of magistrates in the hands of state governments, was responsible for disparities in how magistrates were treated from state to state.

“As long as state governments are responsible for paying salaries and taking care of magistrates’ welfare, the treatment of magistrates in some states will continue to fall short of standard.

“For example, you cannot compare the welfare package of a magistrate in Lagos State or Rivers with that of a magistrate in Sokoto State or Yobe.

“You also cannot compare the performance of a well-paid magistrate with that of one who is poorly remunerated.

“I believe location and the financial strength of a state are major determinants of how well magistrates are paid.

“In situations where magistrates are not well paid or do not enjoy good welfare packages, it creates room for compromise, and compromise breeds corruption,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Isiaka Ogunmola, a legal practitioner, said that to his knowledge, judges and magistrates in Osun are well taken care of by the state government.

He stated that judges and magistrates in Osun have official vehicles and, from his observation, they are well remunerated.

“Judges and magistrates in Osun and Oyo, where I have practised, are well taken care of. There is no judge or magistrate that I know in Osun and Oyo who does not have an official vehicle,” he said.

In the same vein, an Ile-Ife-based legal practitioner, Mr Wole Omotoso, called for full autonomy of the judiciary to improve the remuneration of magistrates.

Omotoso, who decried the poor welfare of magistrates across the country, said that many of them go to work using public transportation or their personal vehicles.

He stressed that for effective justice delivery, state governments should, as a matter of urgency, improve the welfare of magistrates.

Speaking to NAN in Akure, Ondo State, the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Akure Branch, Mr Onimisi Umar, said the poor welfare conditions of magistrates were being looked into by the administration of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Umar noted that magistrates in the state recently embarked on strike over better welfare and good working conditions.

He stated that the magistrates had to call off the strike due to the intervention of the state government with a promise to address their grievances.

“I have confidence in the agreement that the magistrates and the state government which led to the suspension of their strike. All issues were listened to and that agreement also gave birth to financial autonomy for the judiciary.

“And for us at NBA, we also raised the issues during the special court sitting to commemorate the state’s 50th anniversary and Mr Governor reiterated his commitment to the issues,” he said.

He said there was an agreement that magistrates in the state would be given official vehicles, while the review committee on their salaries would submit its report for implementation by the state government in March.

Also, Mr Stephen Abitogun, lawmaker representing Akure Constituency 2 in the state House of Assembly, promised that the working conditions of the magistrates in the state should be looked into.

Abitogun, the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary and Public Petitions, noted that it was worrisome that magistrates were not enjoying good conditions of service as expected.

“I think there is need for the state government to attend to the welfare of the magistrates. There is also the need for all of us to look at how we can achieve autonomy for the judiciary. If this happens, all of these issues will be tackled,” he said.

In Ekiti, a Senior Magistrate, who pleaded anonymity, said the disparity between the High Court Judges and Magistrates was too wide.

According to him, the salary of magistrates is 1/6th compared to the judges, while it has never been commensurate with the workload

“For instance, there are no official cars given to the magistrates in most states, and even the few cars available in few instances, are not serviceable.

“Such cars are even too old, dangerous and risky with cases in where magistrates would have to board commercial vehicles, even motorcycles to go to court.

“In some cases, magistrate will board a vehicle with an accused person, whom he or she had once delivered judgment on his or her case in court.

“This is hazardous because such accused person may harm such magistrate,” he said.

A legal scholar, Kayode Ilesanmi, noted that in the area of security, police operatives were attached to judges for protection, while the magistrates were neglected.

“Recently, the Federal Government approved the increase in the retirement age for judges to 70 years, while that of the magistrates remained at 60 years.

“This is not normal because the government, deliberately does not recognise them, only the judges,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, Ikole-Ekiti branch, Mr Oluwasola Olarewaju, said the major problem with the welfare of magistrates in some states, was the creation and priority of government and stakeholders in the judiciary.

Olarewaju said this is because high court judges are given more attention and priority than the magistrates, stating that the state government and major stakeholders should support and provide necessary facilities, to enable the magistrates perform well.