We’ll Arrest Sowore Anywhere We Find Him — Lagos Police

The Lagos State Command has reiterated its intention to arrest political activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, over alleged plans to incite violent protests in Lagos

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, said this during a strategic security meeting at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

Jimoh said that despite Sowore’s invitation, he had failed to show up at the command headquarters.

He stated that the declaration was made in accordance with Section 215 (1, 4, and 5) of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowered the Commissioner of Police to maintain law and order and protect lives and property.

He added that despite an earlier letter from Sowore’s lawyer expressing his intention to bring Sowore to the command, none of them had shown up.

“He never showed up. If you are declared wanted, you are to report to the nearest police station, not call me over the phone.

“The order to arrest him stands. Any officer who sights him, whether on the road, in a restaurant, or elsewhere, should arrest him and bring him to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation,” he said.

According to him, security operatives intercepted a group of about 300 persons allegedly mobilising to disrupt public peace on the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge in the name of protest.

He said that 13 of them were apprehended, and a vehicle containing loudspeakers and a generator intended for the protest was recovered.

Jimoh dismissed social media criticisms of his decision to arrest Sowore as an act of ignorance, insisting that his actions were lawful and necessary to prevent disorder.

“Anybody who is not pleased can go to court, but as CP, I will continue to act within the powers of the law to protect the people of Lagos State.

“We will not allow enemies of progress to take Lagos back to a state of chaos,” he said.

He noted that he had not been served any court order restraining the police from arresting the wanted activist.

“As I speak, I have not been served any order. The Nigerian Police Force is a respecter of the law. Once a court order is served on me, I will comply immediately,” he assured.

Jimoh directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Units to apprehend Sowore anywhere he is found, except within a courtroom.

He said that no individual or group would be allowed to destabilise the state under the guise of protest.

The CP referenced the attempted protest on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sept. 8 as an irresponsible act that posed a grave threat to public safety and the economy.

“It is only an individual who needs his head to be examined that would contemplate protesting on the Third Mainland Bridge, as such an infrastructure, built with taxpayers’ money, must be protected at all costs,” he said.

Jimoh said that the police acted within constitutional limits by dispersing the group with minimum force, ensuring that no casualty was recorded.

He added that although some motorists fainted due to gridlock, normalcy was quickly restored.

“Bridges across the world are designed for moving traffic, not for stationary weight. Any threat to the Third Mainland Bridge is a threat to the economy and safety of Lagosians.

“As CP, I am empowered under Section 215 of the Constitution to ensure law and order. We will not allow anyone to destroy Lagos under the guise of protest,” he said.

Jimoh highlighted several policing initiatives introduced under his leadership, including the creation of specialised units such as the Eko Strike Force, Anti-Cultism Teams, and Anti-Car Theft Squads.

“Since I assumed office, we have expanded tactical squads from 23 to 33 units across the state. Our anti-car theft unit alone has recovered over 60 vehicles, including those stolen from other states,” he said.

Jimoh and other officers, after the meeting…on Monday.

He commended the dedication of officers in the command, noting that to police over 20 million people in Lagos State was demanding.

The CP expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, for their continued support in maintaining security in the state.

The commissioner assured Lagos residents that the police would continue to protect lives and property and prevent any recurrence of violent protests in the state.

“There is no cause for fear or apprehension, Lagos remains safe, and we will continue to protect every resident and visitor within the ambit of the law, ” he said.

Also speaking, a human rights activist and police reform advocate, Mr Segun

Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, reaffirmed his support for the Nigerian Police

Awosanya praised the commissioner’s leadership and described him as a “no-nonsense professional” dedicated to maintaining law and order in Lagos State.

He recalled his long-standing collaboration with the police, dating back to the early #EndSARS reform advocacy, emphasising that the true work was by dialogue and policy reform rather than street protests.

Awosanya noted that years of neglect and poor welfare had weakened the police institution, contributing to insecurity across the nation.

He also criticised grant-driven activism, which he said undermined genuine patriotic advocacy.

The activist pledged continued civil support for the police and warned that lawlessness would not be tolerated in Lagos, regardless of social status or influence.