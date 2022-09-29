We’ll Defeat Tinubu In South West, Atiku’s Running Mate Boasts

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the party stands a good chance to defeat the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa, who is also the governor of the oil-rich Delta State, South-South of Nigeria stated this during his remarks at the official inauguration and first meeting of the PDPPCC in Abuja.

While acknowledging that a lot of work still needs to be done, he said, “If we work hard, we can come first ahead of the APC in the south west.”

The presidential candidate of the APC is from Lagos State, South West Nigeria, and a former governor of the state.

But Okowa does not see that as a threat to PDP’s victory noting that, “We have the numbers in terms of the men” to deliver the goods.

He urged members to put in extra measures, pointing out that, “We must put in a lot of effort to win the landslide.

“If we have absolute control of our units, it will be difficult to be rigged out. We must return to our various units and wards, that’s where elections are held.

“We are prepared. We have taken action that other political parties are yet to take.

“The other parties have not been able to inaugurate their committees.

You are aware that the APC postpones theirs. It shows something is wrong.

“We are the only party that is truly a political party. When we work hard as we have started, I’m sure we will be mobilised across Nigeria by the Chairman of the campaign, we will win the election landslide,” Okowa said.

He praised the various zones of the party, particularly identifying what he called defections going on in the North West.

“I see a lot of people decamping in the North West. They must continue in that way until we have taken control.

“North East is working hard. We are definitely doing very great.

“Until you have won this election, no room for us to rest. Our leaders must return home to give courage and a sense of direction to our people in their various homes, then we have reason to celebrate,” he stated.

Apart from the National Chairman of the PCC and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and Okowa, others who attended the events are governors of Edo and Bauchi states, Godwin Obaseki and Bala Muhammed respectively.

Former Senate President, David Mark, former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Onyilola, and former senators Shehu Sani and Abdul Ningi, among others, also attended.