We’ll Deliver Justice But Avoid Delays, Presidential Election Court Warns Tinubu, Obi, Atiku’s Lawyers

The Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Court panel sitting in Abuja, Justice Haruna Tsammani has warned petitioners and respondents to avoid “unnecessary technical arguments” and “sectional comments” as proceedings on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election is set to begin by 10:30 am.

Tsammani said this while officially declaring the five-man panel to preside over five petitions before them.

“Let us avoid giving sectional comments. We are determined to look at all the matters, and give justice,” Tsammani said.

He assured lawyers , parties and the press that the panel is not unaware of its responsibility and the importance of the case to Nigeria’s democracy and jurisprudence.

“Knowing very well that election matters are time bound, let us avoid unnecessary technical arguments,” he said, adding that there was no need for lawyers to file time wasting applications.

Responding to the panel, the lead counsel for president-elect Bola Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun SAN promised to cooperate with the court.

On his part, the lead counsel for Peter Obi and Labour party, O. Livy SAN, said while the case has involved a lot of “public interest”, he was confident that the outcome of the case will impact on Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

Counsel representing Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic party, Chris Uche SAN, assured the court of the cooperation of the legal team.