‘We’ll Dig Up Graves’ — Plateau Pastor Slams Sheikh Gumi’s Genocide Denial

A prominent Plateau State clergyman, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, has responded to allegations by Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, claiming Christians in Plateau State and the Middle Belt region are burying empty coffins to falsely portray mass killings and promote a genocide narrative.

Gumi had taken to Facebook to share a post where he claimed a doctor alerted him to Christian leaders staging fake mass killings by burying empty coffins and recording the process to deceive the international community.

“A Doctor wrote me: Do you know that some Middle Belt Christian groups are now staging fake mass killings?

“They are burying empty coffins and recording the process as if real victims were killed, just to push the narrative of a Christian genocide. This is desperation at its peak. A disgrace. Manipulating information to provoke hatred and international sympathy?” Gumi posted.

Gumi claimed that the manipulation was used to support the narrative of Christian genocide, which led US President Donald Trump to classify Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

However, Rev. Dachomo has challenged Gumi to provide evidence of these allegations or face court proceedings.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Dachomo invited journalists to a mass grave site in Bindi-Jebbu community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, where 27 victims were buried on July 25, 2025, following an attack by Fulani militias on July 15, 2025.

Dachomo stated that the victims, including women and children, were brutally killed in an overnight assault.

He accused Gumi of desecrating the dead and mocking survivors still grieving their loved ones.

Dachomo vowed that the community is prepared to exhume the bodies to prove the graves contain actual victims.

Addressing Gumi directly, Dachomo said, “How dare you say we buried empty caskets? The youths are ready; we’re going to dig the graves. We are ready to bring out the corpses before everyone’s eyes!”

Dachomo also called on the United States, United Nations, and international media to visit Plateau State to witness the graves of murdered Christians.

He warned that Gumi will face divine judgment for downplaying the killings by Fulani militias.