We’ll Help Tinubu Catch Oil Thieves, Stabilise Niger Delta – Tompolo

Former Niger Delta militant commander, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has extended his congratulations to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his electoral victory and upcoming swearing-in as Nigeria’s 16th president.

Tompolo, who’s security outfit, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, carries out pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta on behalf of the government, expressed his willingness to collaborate with the incoming administration of Tinubu.

Acknowledging the potential of a fruitful partnership, Tompolo pledged his commitment to working alongside the new administration in the fight against crude oil theft and other forms of economic sabotage that have plagued the Niger Delta region for years.

Tompolo’s congratulatory message, conveyed through a press statement, expressed his belief in the President-elect’s capacity to steer the nation towards progress.

“As we stand on the precipice of this new chapter in our nation’s story, we pledge our unwavering allegiance to the President-Elect and the progressive vision of a brighter future for Nigeria and Nigerians. We are ready, willing, and able to go the extra mile to ensure total success is recorded in wiping out Crude Oil theft and other economic sabotage in the Niger Delta.

“We are committed to working with the President-Elect to bring lasting peace to the Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria at large.

“With each step taken together, we promise to build on the traction we have gained with the outgoing administration in combating the menace of Crude Oil theft—the economic sabotage threatening our commonwealth.

“Together, we can rise above the differences that divide us and guarantee a prosperous future for our nation, fostering a sense of unity that transcends political affiliations and binds us as one people, one nation,” Tompolo stated while expressing optimism that the Tinubu administration will bring about a series of historic achievements through sustained collaboration with the government’s security and intelligence agencies, the NNPC Limited, and other oil Industry stakeholders.

“To our detractors, economic saboteurs and enemies of the nation, the message is strong and clear: our resolve to stamp-out crude oil theft and the destruction of our environment is non-negotiable.

“We call on all stakeholders that elections have come and gone and it’s time for all patriotic Nigerians to join the visionary Asiwaju to move our country forward. Let’s all share the optimism of the ordinary Nigerians across the country who elected him President because of their faith in his message of renewed hope, and because of their conviction in his track record. Our country deserves no less from all of us,” he added.

In 2022, the Nigerian Government awarded a pipeline surveillance contract to Tompolo’s company to check massive oil theft in the region.

So far, the security firm has assisted the government to uncover series of illegal pipelines in the Niger Delta, leading to arrests of oil thieves in the region.