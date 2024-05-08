We’ll intervene On Issues Between FG, Oil Marketers — Speaker Abbas

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said the parliament would intervene on the issues between the Federal Government and petroleum marketers, especially regarding allocation and debt.

Abbas particularly stated that the Majority Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, would chair a panel that would engage with all relevant stakeholders on the issues affecting the supply chain of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in Nigeria.

The Speaker made this known when the national leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) visited him at his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abbas noted that the House appreciated IPMAN, especially due to the critical roles marketers play in the economy, ensuring energy supply, particularly in the wake of the bad road and insecurity across the country.

He also noted his awareness of the difficulties being faced by IPMAN concerning price fluctuations, urging them to be patient as the current government meant well for the association.

He also noted that he was aware of the challenge concerning allocation of PMS supply by the national oil firm, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, formerly Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“The House, I assure you, will take the necessary steps,” the Speaker stated, adding that all the stakeholders in the sector would be invited on the issues.

The Speaker also said the issue of the over N200bn non-payment by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to members of IPMAN would be sorted out soon.

“We want to plead with you to please slow down; to please soft pedal on your planned strike,” Speaker Abbas said, while assuring the association that the House would step into the matter.

“The issue of industrial action should be suspended. It should be the last resort,” he added.

The President of IPMAN, Abubakar Shettima, earlier in his address, decried the alleged abuse of the petrol sharing formula by the NNPC.

Shettima noted that the original allocation formula was for IPMAN to have 50 percent, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria to receive 30 percent, while the NNPC was to retain 20 percent.

He stated that IPMAN, with the over 150,000 outlets owned by its members, was capable of ensuring adequate supplies to the nooks and crannies of the country.

The IPMAN president also alleged that the NMDPRA owed the association’s members about N200bn, which he pleaded with the Speaker to intervene on.