We’ll Not Allow ‘Insensitive Leaders’ Destroy Youths, Says UK Education Institute

The fourth investiture of the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK will focus on re-awakening the consciousness of African youths and entrenching pragmatic education for sustainable development.

CIEPUK’s president, Professor Marcel Ezenwoye, stated this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the agency’s Talent Hunt Season One Contest and education symposium billed for Abuja, Nigeria, this August.

Ezenwoye regretted the dwindling educational standards in Nigeria, especially the lingering strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

He said, “The system has failed woefully, and we won’t allow our future which youths are the custodians to be destroyed by insensitive leaders. CIEPUK is harvesting the potentials of our youths and encouraging education based on skills and patriotism.

“Our proposed event will provide the platform for stakeholders to deliberate on core national issues after which we engage policy makers for implementation, while individuals will also be challenged to adopt same for self-discovery.”

He commended some educational institutions in Nigeria that have maintained excellence despite odds. According to him, “CIEPUK acknowledges with pride some emerging and existing educational institutions for their steadfastness in ensuring quality education. Afe babalola University, Baze University, Gregory University, Godfrey Okoye University and emerging ones like Maduka University at Ekwegbe-Nsukka readily come to mind. The likes of Funtaj Secondary School, Science Key Academy, all in Abuja, are worthy of mention.

“Efforts of former governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amechi, in the education sector are worthy of emulation. Our philosophy is to encourage indigenous educational institutions that will harness our local contents, including our cultural values.”

He said Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, will also grace the occasion to speak on prudence management of the nation’s economy for positive results.

Our correspondent reports that the investiture holds at the Nigeria National Merit Award Secretariat in Abuja on 25th August, 2022 at 10am.

The initiative, according to Prof Ezenwoye, is to galvanise ‘our youths to champion the rebirth of the Nigeria of our dream’.

The Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioner UK is a leading professional body registered and accredited in the United Kingdom and Nigeria with the aim of responding to the ensuing paradigm shift in the quality of education both in skilled and unskilled levels globally.