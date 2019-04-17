We’ll Ostracize Families Of Cultists, Council Boss Declares

Advertisement

Following the rise in killings and rival clashes by cultists in Otukpo Local Government of Benue State, preparation has been put in place to ostracize the entire families of anybody arrested in relation to cult activities.

The action is designed to halt the menace of killings by the cultists.

George Alli, Council Chairman of the local government, who disclosed this to newsmen in his office said such move was necessary because family was supposed to be the first moral training ground of every child but regrettably, this appears not to be the case now.

The chairman who decried the activities of some parents who were in the habits of mounting pressures on him each time their children or wards were arrested said he would never succumb to such pressures.

He said he had conscientized the church, the traditional institutions as well as the general public on the debilitating effects of cultism to no avail.

According to him, “if after doing all these and some parents will still be putting pressures on me to help secure the release of their wards or children from the security, then it means that they are in support of their children’s cult activities”.

He stated further that, “I have discussed with our royal fathers and we have agreed that anybody whose child is found culpable of cult related crime will be severely sanctioned. And anybody who provides refuge to fleeing member(s) of cult will equally face similar consequences “.

Consequently, the Paramount ruler of Otukpo, Dr John Eimonye and his team has embarked on sensitization exercise to all the villages under his domain.

In the last few days, the royal team had visited Akpegede, Otobi, Ojantele, Ikobi, Ebologba, Obaganya, Otukpo-Icho, Otada, Akpachi, Otukpo-Nobi, Amla, Emichi, Idabi, Okpomaju and may be visiting Ochito today, April 17, 2019.

It was gathered that similar exercise was simultaneously going on in Adoka, Ugboju and Akpa districts of Otukpo local government area.

Recall that cultists have continuously put Otukpo, the trado-political capital of the Idoma nation in the limelight for cultism and other anti-social vices.

It was reported that several people have either been killed or maimed by the suspected cultists in the town and its environs.

Pushed by the activities of the undesirable elements, the council chairmen swung into action which led to the arrest and detention of about 36 of the suspected cultists with several dangerous weapons including AK-47.