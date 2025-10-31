We’ll Place Development Above Politics In Abia, Says Otti

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has pledged that his government will continue to prioritise infrastructure development and institutional reforms for the state’s progress.

He disclosed this during a grand civic reception organised by the Old Bende people in his honour at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Friday, where he expressed renewed resolve to deepen good governance and accelerate development across all sectors of the state’s economy.

Governor Otti who declared that “this is still early morning” in reference to the stage of his administration’s developmental journey, commended the Old Bende people for organising the grand civic reception in his honour.

“I want to first of all thank the Old Bende people for coming out with this initiative.

“Some of the modest contributions we have made are there in the brochure, but I would like to assure our people that this is still early morning. We have jumped down 29 months and there is still a lot of work to be done”, he said.

Governor Otti highlighted Abia State’s impressive fiscal achievements, noting that the state ranks fourth nationally in fiscal discipline and first in capital expenditure ratio.

“Seventy-seven percent of our expenditure in 2024 went into infrastructure. We believe that in 2025 that number will increase to 85%. That is good governance, when you put money in the thTheings that people want, not in people’s pockets”, the Governor stated.

Governor Otti announced that improving health infrastructure will be a priority, highlighting the restoration of accreditation at ABSUTH as a significant achievement.

He stated that by June next year, the Abia State Specialist Hospitals on Aba Road, Umuahia, and the Amachara Annex would be equipped with world-class facilities.

The Governor went further to advise politicians to refrain from premature campaigning ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasizing that the outcome is in God’s hands.

“Those who boast, I want to advise them to stop boasting. You may not be here in 2027. If you want to play God or speak like God, I will leave you in the hands of God”, he cautioned.

Governor Otti emphasized that his administration’s focus remains on delivering services and fulfilling the mandate entrusted to him by Abia State citizens.

“Let us not distract ourselves. “We have a lot of work to do. Let us focus on the mandate that has been given to us. At the appropriate time, it is you (the masses) that would decide who will lead you”, he said.

Governor Otti directed the Commissioner for Works to assess the roads requested by the Old Bende Progressive Union, including the Bende–Igbere–Ozuitem–Akaeze, Alayi–Item–Nkporo, Umuhu–Isiegbu, and Umuchieze–Uturu roads, for potential construction and reconstruction.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, praised Governor Alex Otti for the remarkable improvements in Abia State’s road infrastructure, especially the rehabilitation of major federal roads.

Umahi revealed that President Tinubu has approved the transfer of several federal roads to the Abia State Government for reconstruction, in acknowledgment of Governor Otti’s dedication to quality infrastructure for the benefit of Abia citizens.

Chief Azubuike Udah, Chairman of the Old Bende Progressive Union, said the event was a collective show of support for Governor Otti’s leadership, praising the transformative impact of his administration since taking office.

Chief Udah praised Governor Otti’s impressive achievements across all sectors, noting that Abia had been stagnant in the past but is now witnessing a new era of purposeful leadership and visible development under the current administration.

The former Deputy Inspector-General of Police stated that the people of Bende, known for their hard work, hospitality, and generosity, unanimously support Governor Otti’s administration.

He requested that rural and agrarian roads in Bende and neighboring Ebonyi communities be developed to boost agriculture and movement, while assuring the Governor of the people’s continued support for his development efforts.

Chima Anyaso, a stake holder in Bende and the president of All Umu Aba in Nigeria, while addressing the journalists said that the reception is an endorsement of his Excellency by the Old Bende people.

“We are already entering the political season, so this is more like an endorsement from us,” he said.

Anyaso further assured that Bende federal constituency is solidly behind Governor Otti, promising to deliver votes for him in the 2027 elections.

“Bende federal constituency is going to double what we have done in the past, which is ensuring that not even one vote is missing for His Excellency,” he stated.

The event also featured goodwill messages from the immediate past Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Okochukwu, the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mbah, Senator Representing Abia South Senatorial District, Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe, Member Representing Abia North and South Federal constituency Hon Alex Ikwuecheghi among other dignitaries.