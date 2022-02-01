We’ll Rather Go Out Of Business Than Kill Our Passengers, Air Peace Replies Customer After 7 Hours Flight Delay

Air Peace Limited has said that it will not succumb to intimidation to fly any of its passengers when the airspace is unsafe. The airline said this on Tuesday after it was criticized by a customer who was allegedly delayed for seven hours.

A statement issued by the airline’s management explained the possible cause of the delay. But the airline expressed dissatisfaction over the ‘vicious operator’ comment by the customer which started circulating online on Monday.

The response was titled ‘Flight delays: we will never compromise on safety.’ The operator said that it sees customers as king.

Air Peace said, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication on social media in which a dissatisfied customer whose flight was delayed, amongst many other uncomplimentary remarks labelled Air Peace a vicious operator.

“We wish to firstly apologize, once again, to all our passengers, including this particular passenger, who may have experienced flight delays on the day in question and, indeed at every other time of our operations for any inconvenience they may have incurred as a result. We feel their pains when such occasions occur.

“Air Peace, as a responsible business concern, and in line with business ethics, would normally reach out to dissatisfied customers at any given time to placate them irrespective of whether we are at fault or not.

“This, we have done. The Customer, we believe, is king. Such gestures are never an admission of any wrongdoing but a recognition that one’s customers need to be happy. It is never done out of fear.”

An air passenger, Emeka Ugwuonye, had accused the airline of delaying his flight which was scheduled for 4:25pm until 11:43pm. He arrived Lagos from Abuja by 12:33am after the flight was allegedly rescheduled four times the same day.

Ugwuonye alleged that when the flight was first rescheduled from 4:25pm to 2pm, no message was sent to inform him.

“When I sat back and analyzed what happened, I saw a vicious operator who has total disregard for Nigerians which could toy with my life and which put me through extreme pain and suffering,” he said.

But the airline said the flight delay emanated principally from safety considerations. The airline said it has “zero tolerance to unsafe operations.”

Air Peace explained it “will never succumb to deliberate negative commentaries, intimidation or blackmail, to fly when it is unsafe to do so and neither shall we, out of fear of negative publicity from anyone or quarter, take to the skies in order to look good when it is absolutely unsafe to do so.

“We had flight delays in Sokoto, Akure, Ibadan and Kano occasioned by bad weather. These factors led to multiple delays and outright cancellations never wished by the Airline. It happens all over the world.

“We will never endanger the lives of our innocent passengers and our staff by flying an aircraft that suddenly develops snags or flies when the weather is adjudged unsafe just to avoid deliberate negative publicity. We would rather go out of business peacefully than to have blood in our hands.”