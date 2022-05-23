We’ll Support Any Of Us Chosen By APC, Say South-East Presidential Aspirants

Presidential aspirants of the South-East extraction, Sunday night, agreed to queue behind any of them that emerges the candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

This was one of the resolutions reached in a meeting held at the residence of Owelle Rochas Okorocha in Abuja.

The communique was read by former Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani.

Those in attendance were Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ken Nnamani, Dr Emeka Nwajiuba, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Ikeobasi Moleku and Mrs Uju Ken-Ohanenye. Ebonyi governor Dave Umahi joined the meeting via zoom.

It was chaired by Dr Onu.

The communique reads, “At its review meeting held 22nd May, 2022 at the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha, under the chairmanship of His Excellency Ogbonnaya Onu, the aspirants agreed to make the following statements:

“That the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress and its National Working Committee, as well as the teaming members of the party are commended by the entire people of the South East on their avowed commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all parts of Nigeria in the governance architecture of the country.

“That we commend all Nigerians who are committed to the Nigerian project by the whole-hearted support of the aspiration of the South East to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023.

“That in furtherance of these commitments, all aspirants here commit to align with any of the South-East aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.”