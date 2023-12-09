We’ll Tackle Looters of Public Funds, Track Money Released In Tinubu Govt – EFCC Chairman

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has vowed to track funds released for new budgets in government establishments.

Olukoyede said this on Saturday, in Abuja during a Road Walk held in commemoration of the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day, adding that EFCC is ready to tackle looters of public funds, drainers of resources and other corrupt elements in Nigeria.

He said this is in order to make room for growth and development across the country.

The EFCC Boss said: “We are going to give sleepless nights to those stealing our money. We are going to remove opportunities for corruption. We are going to plug the loopholes.

“We are in the era of a new budget. We have sent words to all the gate-keepers of our finances in Nigeria that we are going to work with them. Every money that is released, we are going to track them.”

Olukoyede also spoke about his readiness to approach the international community for the recovery of stolen funds kept abroad.

He said: “Those who are keeping looted funds abroad are more corrupt than us. We are going to go after them. We will recover our funds and use them to develop our systems.”

He therefore called on Nigerians to show more support for the government , assuring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to promote businesses and public good.