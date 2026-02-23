Well Tragedy Claims Three In Rivers As Police Launch Probe

Three men have died in a tragic well incident in Aminigboko community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State, prompting an investigation by the Rivers State Police Command.

The victims reportedly suffocated inside an old well they had entered to desilt and restore for drinking water.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the son of the well’s owner had hired three men — including two brothers — to clean the water source after it dried up.

According to her, the first man was lowered into the well but began screaming moments later.

“Minutes after one of the persons entered the well, he started screaming. This prompted his brother and the third person to enter the well to find out why he was screaming. Unfortunately, the three of them died.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the death,” she said.

Community sources disclosed that the well had been a major source of drinking water for residents before it dried up.

Efforts were said to be underway to deepen and clean it when the tragedy occurred.

Residents had reportedly complained of a foul odour emanating from the well in the days preceding the incident.

While some attributed the stench to stagnation and shallow depth, others expressed fears that toxic fumes might have accumulated inside the confined space.

A community source explained that re-digging wells is common practice in the area whenever water levels drop.

“Here we usually re-dig wells that are drying up so that we can get clean drinking water, and that is what the owner was doing. The people too have been complaining that it smells bad, that is why they tried to dig it again,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Orashi National Congress (ONC) has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The President General of the group, Amb. Comrade Emeni Ibe, noted that the offensive odour reported prior to the tragedy raises concerns about possible environmental hazards.

He urged local council authorities and the Rivers State Government to urgently engage environmental and oil sector experts to determine whether undiscovered or leaking natural gases may have contributed to the deaths.

“We are also calling on the Local Council authorities and the Rivers State Government for immediate attention because undiscovered or leaking natural gases may pose a wider threat to lives and property if not swiftly addressed,” he stated.

The ONC leadership joined the people of Aminigboko community in mourning the deceased and prayed for the peaceful repose of their souls.

Police said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.