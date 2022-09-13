We’ll Use Our Structures To Give Peter Obi 12m Votes – NLC Endorses LP Candidate

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown it’s weight behind the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, promised to mobilise members and affiliates of the union across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria to ensure victory for the LP presidential candidate.

Wabba, while speaking at the national retreat of Labour Party on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Abuja, said the membership of the NLC and all it’s affiliates is 12 million, and the organized labour will deliver it for Obi.

He noted that the Labour Party has a responsibility of uniting Nigerians as no country in the world can prosper and work in unity if it is divided.

“One issue that we must take very seriously is actually conscientising our members and also Nigerians because Nigeria is so much divided along many primordial interests and many interests that are self-centred that we need to address.

“No country in the world can prosper and work in unity if the country is so divided. So one of the responsibilities of Labour Party is to unite Nigerians along a common goal of development and prosperity,’’ he said.

On the issue of structure for the Labour Party presidential candidate and the party, Wabba said, “Let us organise at all levels. Let us send a message at all levels. I assure you that as Britain did it in 1945 when all the structures were actually won by the Labour Party and recently… Australia also did the same.

“It’s not that we don’t have, we have structures; human beings are the structures. It is just to activate the structures and put them to use. It’s just like a weapon in military circles. You service them when the need arises.

“So the need has (arisen) for all the structures of the political commission of both TUC and NLC to be activated in all the 774 local governments. Importantly, also the structures of all our affiliates, both TUC and NLC, membership together is 12 million.”