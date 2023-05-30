We‘ll Work With Your Govt, Innoson Motors Assures Abia Governor

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

After a historic win on election day, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti shook the internet when he drove an Innoson Motor brand on his inauguration day.

Otti was inaugurated on May 29, an occasion graced by Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, LP Vice Presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed, Chibuike Amaechi, a former Rivers State Governor among others.

Otti sees his victory as a call to service in a state that has been poorly governed for 22 years.

The newly sworn-in governor plans to tackle infrastructural decay in Aba, the economic hub of the state; Umuahia, and other major cities.

“I am fully conscious of the huge expectations of millions of the good people of Abia, who have been denied the dividends of democracy and good governance for such a long time.

“I am very much aware and prepared to deal with the issues of infrastructural decay which have continued to militate against our growth and development as a state. This will be tackled head-on.

“There is no doubt that given the deplorable state of our infrastructure, roads, schools and health systems, Abians are deservedly impatient to have these issues addressed as quickly as possible. I assure you that these areas will receive the priority attention of our government,” he said in his speech.

In what has been interpreted as a sign of his commitment to promoting ‘Made in Aba’ and other local goods, the governor drove in an IVM during his parade.

The manufacturer through the Head of Corporate Communications, Cornel Osigwe praised the gesture of Otti.

According to him, Otti showed a commitment to local patronage.

Osigwe tweeted, “Thanks for believing in @innosonvehicles. We received a call if we can produce a vehicle for the parade and we responded immediately.

“Thanks once again Alex Otti for believing in Local Patronage. We are ready to work with your government. Congratulations once again.”