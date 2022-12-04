We’re Clearing All The Traps Set By Oyetola —Gov Adeleke

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday explained the reasons why he issued six Executive Orders shortly after he was inaugurated as the sixth governor of the state.

Adeleke hinged his reasons on the need to clear alleged traps set for him by the administration of his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

The governor, speaking at a thanksgiving service held at Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Oke Gada, Ede on Sunday said he is determined to take Osun to an enviable position in the country.

According to him, “We passed through tough days before we reached here. I can’t but constantly praise God, my brother, my sister, my political associates, my friends and the great people of Osun state. That massive support accounted for my hitting the ground running a week ago. That was why I issued those executive orders to dismantle all illegalities and clean up the mess I inherited.

“The man I defeated set many traps for my administration but we are removing all the evil structures they put in place. I have used the first one week to take charge and set the tone for good governance. From the new week, I will continue the great work. We are shaking up the system ; we are unveiling and commencing implementation of our agenda.

” I thank the people of Osun for their love and show of huge backing. I reassure them that all my actions will continue to be in the best interest of the state. All what I have done and will still do are to serve the people, meet their aspirations and restore good governance in Osun State”, Governor Adeleke posited.