We’re Embarrassed By Zamfara School Abduction – – NGF

The Northern Governors Forum has described as embarrassing the abduction of 317 school girls in Zamfara State and has called for strong measures to be taken by states and the federal government towards putting an end to incidences of banditry in the region.

The NGF said this while reacting to Friday’s attack on Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, in Zamfara State.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, described this trend as unacceptable.

Lalong in a media statement said “this ugly development came while the abduction of school children in Kagara, Niger State was still being addressed.”

He said “as Northern Governors, we are deeply saddened by this embarrassing and unfortunate attack on our children who are in schools to seek knowledge and build capacity to impact the nation and create a better society.

” The assault on schools where innocent and harmless students are targeted should not be condoned in any way because it has the tendency to set the nation back to ignorance and more poverty. The Northern part of the country in particular is more educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have these disruptions. Enough is enough.”

Lalong also urged security agencies to use every asset at their disposal to rescue the children and bring to justice those behind the act.

He added that Northern governors appeal to Nigerians to support the security agencies and government with credible information that will lead to swift resolution of the situation.

Lalong sympathised with the families of the abducted school children, the people and Government of Zamfara State, assuring them of the support of the forum in tackling the problem.

The NGF, Lalong said, rose from their meeting in Kaduna on Thurday where they resolved to take far reaching measures to address insecurity and other challenges of the region and the nation at large.

