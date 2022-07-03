“We’re Finished,’- Traders Say Curfew Killing Businesses In Igboeze North

Traders at Ogrute, headquarters of Igboeze North local government area of Enugu State, weekend, said the 6pm-6am curfew imposed on the area is adversely affecting their businesses.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Enugu State government imposed the curfew following increased crimes in the area, including killing of some police operatives by unknown gunmen. It informed the curfew imposed on two council areas of Igboeze North and Igboeze South.

A visit to Ogrute shows the town is now a shadow of itself. A trader, Mary Apeh, said, “It has not been easy. Since the imposition of the curfew, we don’t do anything reasonable.

“I sell drinks. People only drink in the evening after work and weekends. But they no longer come out for safety reasons. I close everyday at 5pm so I can get home safely.”

A palm-wine dealer, Tony Ekete, said, “We are finished. You can see that my shop is not far from the military checkpoint. People shun here for safety reasons.

“They are afraid because of threats to attack military checkpoints by unknown gunmen. I don’t sell palm wine again because it is perishable. If it stays more than 24 hours, it becomes sour.”

An okada operator said, “Our operations now are frustrating. People don’t even visit Ogrute for safety reasons. Who do you carry when nobody comes?

“At times, we carry just three passengers in a day. We operate between 6am and 6pm. We now carry passengers at cheap rates.”

Ik Oko, a provisions dealer, told our correspondent that, “The curfew is heavier at Ogrute because of the major road that passes through here to Kogi. And the attackers were using this route for their operations until the soldiers mounted checkpoints.”

A resídence of the area, on condition of anonymity, said, “My major concern is beyond the business aspect of it. The herders that our local security chased away because of their crimes against our farmers have resurfaced.

“They now move freely. The reason is simply because the soldiers implementing the curfew are not Igbo. Many of them are Fulani.”

An elder at Aji community, who demanded not to be mentioned, said, “We should be cautious over the development. The soldiers wouldn’t have come if we didn’t invite the trouble. It was this same Ogrute that the head of the council’s vigilante group was killed.

“We share boundaries with Kogi and Benue states. That makes our entire LGA prone to crimes.”