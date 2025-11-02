We’re Fully Fortified For Anambra Election — Police

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In the last 20 days, the Anambra State Police Command initiated what it described as a “peaceful dialogue” with various security stakeholders, local government chairpersons, and traditional leaders to ensure a free and safe governorship election, scheduled for 8 November.

The engagements which took off in Njikoka on October 14, and subsequently to Aguata, Otuocha, Ogidi and Ihiala areas of the state, have reportedly touched flashpoints and were aimed at sensitising the residents on the need for peace and safety during the election.

In a statement issued by the command on Sunday, the State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, reaffirmed the readiness of the Command to ensure the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the election.

“We are fully prepared and fortified for the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the election,” he assured. “All tactical units, intelligence teams, and patrol formations are on heightened alert, with adequate logistics and coordination with sister security agencies in place,” the CP said.

The Command, having held its final election security advocacy meeting with officers in Awka, the state capital over the weekend, revealed that it has “successfully concluded its statewide sensitisation tour designed to strengthen officers’ capacity for professional election duties”.

CP Orutugu commended the dedication and discipline of officers throughout the advocacy campaign and urged them to uphold neutrality, professionalism, and respect for human rights during the polls.

The Commissioner further charged personnel to remain vigilant and courageous, maintaining the core values of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

He also called on residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperative with security operatives, noting that public trust and community partnership are essential to sustaining peace.

“Our commitment is unwavering — we will continue to collaborate with communities and stakeholders to guarantee a credible and hitch-free election,” Orutugu said.