We’re Hungry, No Money – INEC Adhoc Staff In Adamawa Complain

Nigeria Politics
By Tajudeen Suleiman

Adhoc staff engaged by INEC for the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly Election have given reasons why they didn’t arrive early enough for the voting process.

Advertisement

Voting was expected to commence by 8:30 but it did not start in many polling units until past 9 am.

Nuhu Aliyu, an adhoc staff who spoke to THE WHISTLER at Bokko ward unit 20 located at Lamido Mustapha Primary School, Yola South said transporters did not arrive early enough.

RELATED
Nigeria

Condition Of Nigeria Forced Me Out To Vote— Osun Physically Challenged lady

Nigeria Politics

‘I Believe Majority Are Voting For Me’ – Kwankwaso Says After Voting

He also revealed that adhoc staff were not mobilized as many of them slept at INEC collation centres without food.

He said, ” They have not given us kobo. We slept in hunger yesterday and up till now no one has told us anything about payment or feeding

“We’re just doing the work out of patriotism. We want the election to hold that’s why we are doing this.

Advertisement

“No official of INEC has told us anything about our allowance up till now. I’m sure the transporters also were not mobilized.”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement