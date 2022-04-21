We’re Interested In Chrisland School Sex Tape Investigation – NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission has said it is monitoring the investigation of the alleged sex scandal involving students of Chrisland School, Lagos who traveled to Dubai on excursion.

The commission also called on school proprietors to put “measures in place” during students’ excursion in order to protect them.

NHRC disclosed this in a statement issued to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

“As a Commission, we are monitoring the investigation with a view to ensuring that the procedures are in compliance with human rights principles and that its outcome is made known to the NHRC for other necessary intervention as the case may be for the protection of school children”, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) stated on Thursday.

He “stressed that while detailed investigation is necessary to bring all penetrators to justice, however school proprietors must put measures in place to protect children especially where a combined sex (boys and girls) school is being run and such excursions are being organized for the students.”

Ojukwu also condemned the distribution of the sex video (of a child under 18 years of age) adding that it contravened the Child Rights Act 2003 as well as the relevant laws of Lagos State.

The NHRC boss praised the Lagos State government for temporarily shutting down the affected school but advised that investigations into the matter should be concluded early while report on the outcome should not be delayed.

“The decision of the Lagos State government to closedown Chrisland School in Lagos pending investigation of the controversial ‘rape’ of a 10-year-old girl by some of her fellow students in Dubai, during the World School Games in March is therefore desirable,” he added.