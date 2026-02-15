We’re Laying Foundation For Peace In Ogoniland – HYPREP

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has declared that its training and development interventions in Ogoniland are laying the foundation for enduring peace and sustainable progress in the area.

Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Nenibarini Zabbey, made this assertion while delivering a welcome address at the passing-out ceremony for beneficiaries of the HYPREP-sponsored Seafarers Training Programme held at Charkins Maritime Academy in Port Harcourt.

Anchoring his remarks on the broader vision of the project, Prof. Zabbey emphasised that, “Every step taken, every action carried out, and every training intervention, such as seafaring training for Ogoni youth, form the bedrock of lasting peace and progress in Ogoniland.”

He described the ceremony as a celebration not only of the graduands’ hard work and dedication, but also of renewed hope for the Ogoni people.

According to him, the programme represents a practical translation of hope into skills, globally recognised certificates and tangible economic opportunities for young people in the region.

The Seafarers Training Programme, he noted, is a critical component of HYPREP’s livelihood restoration strategy and aligns with the Federal Government’s Blue Economy objectives.

By equipping Ogoni youths with internationally relevant maritime skills, the initiative is designed to open alternative sources of income and discourage involvement in oil theft, artisanal refining and other environmentally harmful activities that have contributed to pollution in the past.

Prof. Zabbey explained that the programme is consistent with the 2016 HYPREP Establishment Gazette and reinforces the ongoing implementation of the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme 2011 Environmental Assessment Report on Ogoniland.

He commended Charkins Maritime Academy for delivering what he described as a high-quality training outcome, adding that HYPREP intends to expand the partnership as efforts to provide sustainable alternative livelihoods for Ogoni youths intensify.

Beyond skills acquisition, the HYPREP Coordinator highlighted several ongoing infrastructure and environmental projects aimed at holistic restoration of Ogoniland.

He disclosed that the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration is about 93 per cent completed, while the Ogoni Specialist Hospital is expected to enhance tertiary healthcare delivery in the area.