‘We’re Not Labour Party Members But Supporting Peter Obi’- Ibadan Youths Promise To Retire Old Politicians

Hundreds of youths and supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, trooped to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Saturday to create awareness among residents of the city.

The supporters took off from Iwo Road area of Ibadan and marched through Gate-Bere to Molete amidst singing and dancing.

Many of the youths who are students said Obi would be given massive support in the South-West because many of them believe he is the best candidate among those jostling to be President in 2023.

One of the supporters of the candidate, Tope Adewumi, who identified himself as an undergraduate said the youths were working tirelessly for Obi to emerge victorious at the poll.

He said, ” Many of us you see here are not members of the Labour Party but we are supporting Peter Obi. We believe so much in him and his ability to turn the situation of Nigeria around.

“We have been at home since February and we don’t know how long we will still sit at home. We can’t continue to vote for these spent forces. They are bereft of ideas to turn Nigeria to the kind of nation we want.

” This is more like a movement and we will use Peter Obi to show them that we are not happy with them and enough is enough of destroying the country. Many of them will be forced into retirement after 2023 elections.”

Another supporter, Esther Ogunwale, who is a graduate of Federal University of Technology, Akure said the youth would vote against the old candidates because they all brought the country to the situation it is presently.

She said, ” Nigeria was plunged into this economic crisis and insecurity by the same old leaders, who are seeking to destroyed completely what is left but we won’t allow them.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. They don’t own this country more than us. We will stop them this time around. We mobilised ourselves irrespective of religion and ethnicity to register for voter cards and and it worked. We will not stop mobilizing the youth and others who love the country to end bad governance in 2023.”