We’re Ready For Election – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it is pushing for a postponement of the 2023 general elections describing it as reckless and fake news.

The party stated this on Wednesday via a statement issued by its spokesman Felix Morka.

The party said the report “is blatantly false and reckless, and bears no iota of credibility,” even as it did not offer any substantive justifying content “aside from its intended purpose of misleading and causing needless anxiety and speculations regarding the upcoming elections.”

The party said, “Our general election is matter of extreme national importance bordering on national security and corporate integrity of our country.

“It is not and should not become a matter for idle, rash or insensitive speculation by the media or any institution for that matter.

“On record, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, our Party continues to wage the most extensive and vibrant campaign in the history of our nascent democracy seeking to elect our visionary Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and our Party’s governorship, national and state legislative flag bearers into office.

“This is in direct contrast to the lackluster and incoherent campaign of the opposition parties that have placed nothing before the electorate except their vile merchandise of lies, innuendoes and hate propaganda against the APC.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has left no one in doubt as to his unshakable commitment to bequeathing a befitting legacy of credible, free and fair election, and has enacted unprecedented electoral reform and innovation that has placed our country in good stead to deliver 2023 general election and bolster our democratic consolidation.

“We stand ready for the general election, and remain confident that Nigerians will overwhelmingly renew our mandate in a peaceful, free and credible electoral contest,” the party said.