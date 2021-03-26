We’re Ready To Build Cattle Ranches In South East – Group

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Cattle breeders in South East Nigeria are poised to set up ranches in the region.

Coordinator of the Southeast Association of United Farm Products, Traders and Livestock Dealers of Nigeria, Godwin Obasi, made the declaration in Enugu on Friday.

He made the declaration when members of the association paid a courtesy visit to their National Patron, Mr James Ugwu, to congratulate him over his election as Secretary, PDP, Southeast Zone,

Obasi said members of the association were already sensitised to set up ranches to be able to supply enough livestock in the region.

He stressed that the southeast had the capacity and land to produce enough food for local consumption and for export, adding that it could not afford to rely on others perpetually for its food needs.

“We must produce what we eat. We are looking at a point in our lives when we shall be producing massively for export.

“That is why the campaign within our association is organic farming so that our products will be accepted across board,’’ Obasi said.

He said the courtesy visit was a way of appreciating the national patron for his immense contributions to the association.

He also thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the role he played in the PDP election.

In his remarks, the National Board of Trustee Chairman of the association, Mr James Akor, said with members in six states, the association was vibrant.

He said the association was desirous of a single taxation of all products produced by farmers, a development, he noted, would bring down the prices of foodstuffs.

Responding, the PDP Southeast Secretary thanked the association for honouring him, describing the visit as a show of love.

Ugwu, who was the first chairman of Udenu Local Government Council in Enugu State, urged governors in the southeast to initiate policies and programmes that would promote agriculture.

“I believe that the governors are aware that there is need for food security in the region.

“Given what happened at the onset of COVID-19, everybody came to realise that access to food is important. Without food or garden around your house, you are in trouble.

“That thing which you think money could buy, that money could not buy it at that time,’’ he said.

Ugwu gave the assurance that he would use his new position in the PDP to enhance the activities of the association to ensure food sufficiency in the region.