We’re The Party To Beat, NNPP Says As It Enlists 1000 NGOs For 2023 Presidential Election

To deepen its reach and win the 2023 Presidential election, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, said it is going to enlist over 1,000 Non-Governmental Organizations and civil society groups.

The Liaison Officer of the NNPP, Bashir Mohammed Abacha, stated this during a meeting it convened with the NGOs that are registered with the party.

The party said former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would be the next President of Nigeria.

Abacha said the purpose of the meeting was to identify the challenges and prospects of wining the presidential election from the NGOs perspective.

“We have started a meeting, we will be doing in serries, so we have 50 NGOs today in this meeting. We have over 1000 registered NGOs and associations we are dealing with right now,’ Bashir stated.

He added that, “The essence is that, if you are going for an election, you need people with electoral value. The associations are from the National, States, and the Local Governments. If you are registered with the corporate affairs commission, the chances are that you have people right from the ward and at the national level.

“That’s why we are partnering with them to ensure that we have genuine association with genuine people.”

The NNPP has seen a steady rise in profile following the defection of Kwankwaso from the People’s Democratic Party. The two-time governor of Kano State has bolstered the party with his Kwankwasiyya followers.

The increase in rank and number of the party has made NNPP to stake a claim to be the Third Force after the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

On that prospect, Abacha ranked Kwankwaso’s chances at the 2023 election very high. He said,“Tell me, in the whole of Nigeria, who has the capacity of Rabiu Kwankwaso to govern Nigeria! Forget about the big names you are hearing. This man has the pedigree. He was a governor, Minister and Senator.

“No one loses election as a sitting governor and still come back. Kwankwanso came back to complete his eight years tenure.

“No politician has his pedigree and he stand as the most qualified politician Nigeria has at the moment. We are confidence that Kwankwaso will win.

“Our party is having a lot of sympathy and it is as a result of Kwankwaso. Infact, people are leaving the PDP and the APC to the NNPP as a result of the leadership qualities of Kwankwanso. His compassion, acceptability and performance is attracting a lot of people to Kwankwaso.”

An aspirant on the platform of the party for the Nasarawa Federal Constituency of Kano State, Ismail Abdullahi Muktar, told THE WHISTLER in a telephone interview that “NNPP is now that party to beat. We are present in all the grassroots and a serious political party does not need anything order than that.

“With the pedigree of Kwankwaso, what more do you need. Nigerians will be shocked at what will happen in 2023. All we seek for is active support so we can seize the country from those destroying it,” he said.