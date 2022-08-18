‘We’re Tired Of This Virus’ — WHO DG Laments As 15,000 Die Of COVID-19 In One Week

The World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed that COVID-19 killed 15,000 people in one week across the world.

Describing the figure as unacceptable, WHO noted that reported deaths globally have increased by 35 percent in the past four weeks.

Warning of a likely surge in transmission and hospitalization as colder weather approaches, the global health body said that Omicron remains the dominant variant with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90 percent of sequences shared in the last one month.

On Monkeypox Virus, WHO said Over 35,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO, with 12 deaths.

It urged all countries to remain focused on preparedness and stopping transmission via enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored communication and community engagement and risk reduction measures.

According to the body, almost 7,500 cases of Monkey Pox were reported last week, showing a 20 percent increase over the previous week which was also 20 percent more than the week before.

WHO stressed that almost all cases continued to be reported among men who have sex with men. Stating that almost all cases we’re being reported from Europe and the Americas.

WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who announced this at a media briefing on COVID-19, monkeypox and other health concerns on Wednesday, stressed the need for all countries to design and deliver services and information tailored to these communities that protect the health, human rights, and dignity.

He said: “The 15,000 deaths a week are completely unacceptable when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives. We’re all tired of this virus and tired of the pandemic. But the virus is not tired of us.

“However, the number of sequences shared per week has fallen by 90 percent since the beginning of this year, and the number of countries sharing sequences has dropped by 75 percent, making it so much harder to understand how the virus might be changing.

“With colder weather approaching in the northern hemisphere and people spending more time indoors, the risks for more intense transmission and hospitalization will only increase in the coming months – not only for COVID-19 but for other diseases including influenza.

“But none of us is helpless. Please, get vaccinated, if you are not. And if you need a booster, get one. Wear a mask when you can’t distance, and try to avoid crowds, especially indoors.”

Ghebreyesus added: “The primary focus for all countries must be to ensure they are ready for monkeypox, and to stop transmission, using effective public health tools, including enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored risk communication, and community engagement, and risk reduction measures.

“WHO has been in close contact with the manufacturers of vaccines, and with countries and organizations who are willing to share doses.

“We remain concerned that the inequitable access to vaccines we saw during the COVID-19 pandemic will be repeated, and that the poorest will continue to be left behind.”