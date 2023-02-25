‘We’re Waiting For Late Comers,’ – INEC Presiding Officer Says At Another Polling Unit In Kano LGA

As at 1:02pm, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission operating from PU 033, Gaida Primary School, Chirenchi Ward, Kunboso LGA, Kano state, says they are waiting for remaining registered voters to come and exercise their franchise.

The PU has 182 registered voters while about 76 persons have voted as the time of this report.

This was confirmed to THE WHISTLER by the INEC presiding at the polling unit.

THE WHISTLER gathered that voting started at the PU about 9 am.

The ward has close to five polling units within the school.

While about two PU still has hundreds of people queueing up to votes, other INEC officials are waiting for remaining registered voters to arrive at their Polling station.