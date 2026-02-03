West Africa Unveils First Regional Roadmap For Lassa Fever Vaccine Access

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

West African countries have taken a major step toward strengthening regional epidemic preparedness with the inauguration of the first End-to-End (E2E) Access Roadmap for Lassa fever vaccines.

The framework is designed to ensure equitable access once vaccines become available.

The roadmap, inaugurated on Tuesday during a webinar, was developed under the leadership of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it is the first regionally led framework of its kind, mapping the full pathway required to move a Lassa fever vaccine from development to sustained use across West Africa.

Lassa fever remains a persistent public health threat in the sub-region, causing thousands of deaths annually and placing significant pressure on an already fragile health system.

The disease, which is endemic in several West African countries including Nigeria, has also resulted in considerable socio-economic losses due to recurrent outbreaks.

Speaking, CEPI’s Executive Director for Access and Business Development, Ms Emma Wheatley, said the roadmap was a critical step in preparing countries ahead of expected vaccine approvals.

“For decades, Lassa fever has affected the lives and livelihoods of people across West Africa, but the tide is turning.

“With experts expecting the first Lassa fever vaccine approvals in the next five years, it is essential that preparations for access, supply, and delivery begin now, not after licensure,” Wheatley said.

She said that scientific breakthrough alone would not guarantee impact without early planning for manufacturing, financing, and equitable distribution.

NAN reports that the E2E Access Roadmap adopts a comprehensive approach, covering every stage of vaccine access, including research and development, regulatory and policy preparedness.

Others are manufacturing and supply planning, financing, procurement, delivery systems, and long-term sustainability.

According to WAHO, the framework clearly defines responsibilities, timelines, and decision points to guide governments, funders, manufacturers and implementing partners toward timely and affordable vaccine access.

On his part, the Director of Healthcare Services at WAHO, Dr Virgil Lokossou, said the roadmap reflected the region’s determination to take ownership of its epidemic preparedness agenda.

“Ending the threat of Lassa fever demands early deliberate actions rooted in strong regional preparedness and sustained partnerships.

“The E2E Access Roadmap is a decisive step forward, providing a clear, region-led framework through which West Africa is defining its own priorities for vaccine access,” Lokossou said.

The director added that the initiative aligned countries, partners, and institutions around a shared vision and complementary roles, strengthening regional coordination ahead of vaccine availability.

He said that the roadmap was developed through extensive consultations, involving national governments, regional bodies, technical experts, civil society organisations, manufacturers, and global health partners.

He noted that West African leadership and country ownership were central to the design process, ensuring that the framework reflects the realities and needs of countries most affected by Lassa fever.

Public health experts pointed out that the roadmap responded to lessons learned from past epidemics, where delays in access to vaccines and medical countermeasures undermined response efforts in low- and middle-income countries.

Beyond planning, the roadmap was intended as a call to action for sustained investment and collaboration across the health ecosystem.

By strengthening coordination and guiding preparedness efforts, stakeholders believe it would help prevent the delays that characterised responses to previous outbreaks and lay a strong foundation for equitable vaccine access.

NAN reports that the roadmap is available on the official websites of WAHO and CEPI.

WAHO is the specialised health institution of the Economic Community of West African States, mandated to coordinate regional health initiatives and harmonise health policies across the sub-region.

CEPI, on the other hand, is a global partnership that supports the development of vaccines and biologic countermeasures against epidemic and pandemic threats, to ensure equitable access for populations in need.

NAN recalls that Nigeria bears one of the highest burdens of Lassa fever globally, recording recurrent outbreaks, almost every year, particularly during the dry season.

The disease is endemic in several states, with transmission largely linked to exposure to infected rodents and secondary human-to-human spread, especially in healthcare settings with weak infection prevention and control measures.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Lassa fever continues to pose a major public health challenge.

This is due to delayed care-seeking, limited diagnostic capacity in some areas, and pressure on healthcare workers during peak outbreak periods.

Health experts say the launch of the regional E2E Access Roadmap is particularly significant for Nigeria.

They said it provided a structured pathway for early regulatory readiness, financing, and delivery planning ahead of any future Lassa fever vaccine approvals.

They also noted that early alignment with the roadmap could help Nigeria avoid delays experienced during past epidemics, ensure timely access to vaccines and integrate future Lassa fever vaccination into existing disease control and immunisation frameworks.