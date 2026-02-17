West Africa’s Stability Hangs On Nigeria’s Security, Türkiye Warns

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria Mehmet Poroy says his country is working to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation with Nigeria to fight terrorism and stabilise the ECOWAS sub-region.

Poroy said this during a courtesy call on the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The ambassador, while describing Nigeria as Türkiye’s strategic partner, said that Nigeria’s success in its fight against terrorism was very important for the stability of all West African nations.

Poroy said that Türkiye had signed a military cooperation agreement with Nigeria to fight terrorism in the country, and would further strengthen defence industry cooperation between the two countries.

“We will see the possibilities of local production here in Nigeria for some products.

“We will increase our military cooperation in terms of training, advice and other things and trade.

“You know, Türkiye also has suffered much. We have a hard-earned experience on that issue (terrorism), and we are ready to share it with Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the recent state visit of President Bola Tinubu to Türkiye has improved bilateral relations between the two countries and also reinforced the shared commitment to fight terrorism.

Poroy said the president’s entourage met with their Turkish counterparts and agreed to deepen relations in different fields, thereby engendering a new era of bilateral relations.

According to him, the most important of the nine agreements signed during the President’s visit was Türkiye’s pledged assistance and support to Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

The ambassador said Türkiye also has a strong legal and political basis with the nine agreements and memorandum of understanding signed during the President’s visit.

“Türkiye’s relations with Africa have evolved over the past years. In 2008, we became a strategic partner of the African Union.

“So it shows the importance that Türkiye attaches to its relations with all African countries, and we see Nigeria as a strategic partner,” he added.

Responding, Ali thanked the ambassador for choosing to visit NAN, the first of its kind by the envoy to a Nigerian media organisation since he assumed his tour of duty 10 months ago.

“We are deeply honoured that the first media engagement you have outside the call of duty is to visit the News Agency of Nigeria, and we want to strengthen this partnership between the agency and the embassy,” he said.

He lauded the ambassador for the immediate impact that he had made in the course of his assignment, which culminated in the recent visit of President Tinubu to Türkiye.

“When you come to Nigeria, you have a real taste of Africa. Here in Nigeria, especially in Abuja, Abuja is a melting pot of sorts.

“You find all Africans from all African countries residing in Abuja peacefully,” he said.

Ali noted that Türkiye had gradually assumed the status of a global power in its own right, militarily and economically, adding that its economy was among the top 20 globally.

He added that with the security challenges which Nigeria is currently going through, Türkiye’s support through military cooperation would further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“Now, with your coming as ambassador in less than a year, you have facilitated what amounts to a groundbreaking one; our President has visited your country, which we give credit to you.

“Your diplomatic skills have given birth to this epoch-making visit, which has strengthened the relationship between Nigeria and Türkiye.

“I’ve seen Türkiye rise to global prominence and respect on account of committed leadership and the supporting cast in the queue,” he said.