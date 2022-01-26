We’ve Destroyed ‘ISWAP Caliphate’ In Borno – Army

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed several terrorists and destroyed a “purported ISWAP caliphate” in Borno State.

The Army disclosed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Okorocha Set For 4th Presidential Race In 19 Years

It read: “BREAKING: Gallant Troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade in conjunction with 19 Brigade Baga while on offensive clearance operations between Cross Kauwa & Gudumbali in Borno State yesterday 25 Jan 2022 neutralised terrorists and destroyed the purported ISWAP Caliphate. Details Later”.

The Army added that in the early hours of Wednesday, troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Damboa, Borno destroyed and burnt identified Boko Haram/ISWAP Night Market at Gumsuri.

The Army promised to provide details on developing further events concerning the operation.

You might also like

How We Discovered Rivers Aircraft Secretly Abandoned In Germany – Wike

Enugu Govt Orders Operators At National Museum Of Unity Park To Vacate

Nigerians Should Not Elect Old People, Says Makinde

Malami Urges Judiciary To Open Up For Public Scrutiny

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.