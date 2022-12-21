We’ve Entered Partnership With 15 Firms To Set Up Modular Refineries, Gas Plant, Others-NCDMB

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Wednesday said it has partnered with 15 firms to set up projects covering modular refining, gas processing, gas distribution, power generation, manufacturing and others.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination, Dr Ginah O. Ginah, said this during a media workshop held in Abuja with the theme, “Enhancing media competencies to support Nigerian content in a gas economy.”

He said that 70 per cent of NCDMB’s investments are in gas-based activities, especially midstream and downstream gas.

According to him, the Board’s investments underscore the importance of gas to Nigeria’s economic sustainability, apart from its role in the energy transition.

He told participants at the workshop that gas can lead Nigeria to food sufficiency, industrialization, increase in Gross Domestic Product, and electric power sufficiency.

He said, “Our collaborations and stakeholder engagements constitute one of the four enablers of the Nigerian Content 10-year strategic roadmap, and we also have five key pillars.

“We are happy to report that we have recorded huge achievements in the implementation of this roadmap since we launched it in 2017 when Nigerian Content performance was at 26 per cent.

“Just two weeks ago at the Practical Nigerian Content Workshop held at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, our Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote announced that Nigerian Content performance for 2022 has increased to 54 per cent, surpassing the 42 per cent target that was set for the year.

“Our statistics also reveal that the average Nigerian Content performance in the last five years is 44 per cent, which is also beyond the set targets.”

He said the topic of the workshop was chosen deliberately because the NCDMB wants the media to give adequate attention to the Federal Government’s aspirations in the Gas Sector and the efforts by the Board and other entities to support the Government’s objectives.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared 2021-2030 as Nigeria’s Decade of Gas and announced the Federal Government’s determination to fully exploit the nation’s abundant gas resources to accelerate the development of the economy.

This declaration aligns fully with the rising global demand for cleaner energy sources and the demand for the reduction of global carbon emissions through the reduction in the utilization of fossil fuels.

The President had also made a commitment at COP26 held in November 2021 at Glasgow that Nigeria will seek to achieve net zero by 2060, which means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible.

The Federal Government’s strategy is to use Gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has backed this position with bold policies such as the National Gas Expansion Program, Gas Network Code and Flares Commercialisation programme.

As a responsive agency, Ginah said the NCDMB has also taken deliberate steps to actualize the Federal Government’s declarations in gas and other aspects of the oil and gas value chain.

He said, “We have partnered with credible investors to develop critical projects in the sector to take Nigeria towards the goal.

“In total, we have partnered with 15 firms to set up projects covering modular refining, gas processing, gas distribution, power generation, manufacturing and others.

He stated that the investments by the NCDMB are helping to create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths, catalyze the local economy and achieve the Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap

Providing some of the gas-based projects, he said they include the NCDMB’s partnership with Rungas to produce 1.2 million LPG Composite cylinders per annum in Bayelsa and Lagos States, the Board’s collaboration with NEDO Gas Processing Company in Kwale, Delta State for the establishment of 80 million standard cubic feet per day gas Processing Plant and a 300 million standard cubic feet per day Gas Gathering hub.

He said, “The Board is also working with Duport Midstream to establish an Energy Park at Egbokor, Edo State. The park would include a 40 million standard cubic feet per day gas processing plant, 2,500 barrels per day modular refinery and 20 megawatts power plants.

“The Board partnered with the NNPC to invest in Brass Fertilizer and establish 10,000 tonnes per day Methanol Production plant at Odioama, Brass, Bayelsa State, just as we are investing with Triansel Gas Limited in Koko, Delta State to establish a 5,000 Metric Tons per day LPG Storage and Loading Terminal Facility.

“Up north, we supported Butane Energy Limited to establish LPG Bottling Plants and Depots in Abuja and 10 Northern States, just as we are investing with MOB Integrated Services for the construction of the 500 Million Tons Inland LPG terminal in Dikko, Niger State. The project will include the construction of a Cylinder Refurbishment plant, procurement of 80,000 bottles of LPG Cylinders and acquisition of distribution assets.”

He gave another important partnership as that with Southfield Petroleum to establish a 200 million metric standard cubic feet of gas processing plant at Utorogu, Delta State. The project will produce 123,000 Million Tons Per Annum of LPG, about 10 per cent of current LPG demand nationwide.

He concluded by stating that these partnerships and investments are backed by section 70 (h) of the NOGICD Act.

This provision states that NCDMB can “assist local contractors and Nigerian companies to develop their capabilities and capacities to further the attainment of the goal of developing Nigerian content in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.”