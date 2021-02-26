‘We’ve Failed Nigerians As APC Government’ – Ganduje’s Aide, Other Nigerians React To Zamfara Abduction

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Reactions have trailed the fresh kidnapping of about 300 schoolgirls from a government secondary school in Jangebe, Zamfara State.

THE WHISTLER reported earlier that the schoolgirls were abducted in the early hours of Friday when unknown gunmen disguising as security officials of the school invaded their dormitories.

The fresh abduction sparked reactions from Nigerians who took to social media to lament the incessant attacks on learning institutions across the country.

The twitter users are using the “#RescueJangebeGirls” hashtag to ask the federal and Zamfara state governments to take immediate steps to rescue the schoolgirls.

A media aide to Governor Andullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, said in a tweet that the frequent attacks on innocent citizens by bandits and terrorists were clear indications that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government had failed the citizens.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives and properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.

“…each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?

“Just last week it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking, I feel helpless and hopeless,” said Tanko.

Meanwhile, the development which came barely eight days after 42 students and staff of Kagara Government Science College were abducted in Niger State, has heightened uncertainties in the minds of Nigerians about their safety.

While some feared that the country may be housing a network of bandits operating under different terrains and leaderships, others demanded that those agitating for amnesty for bandits should be arrested for pampering criminality.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Just last week it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking, I feel helpless & hopeless 😪 — Peacock (@dawisu) February 26, 2021

OMG, so we've now fully normalised the abduction, kidnapping, threatening and torturing of school children in Nigeria. Few weeks ago it was #kagaraboys and today's #JangebeGirls if govt continues to negotiate with terrorist or paying ransom this wouldn't end #RescueJangebeGirls — 𝙈𝙊𝙃 𝘼𝙈𝙀𝙀𝙉💥 (@Moh_Ahmeen) February 26, 2021

Oya, Chief Negotiator Sheik Gumi, come and do your work.



Your holy terrorists boys have struck again in Zamfara.



Let's stop calling them bandits, there are Shekau's boys.



Stop this ponzi and close down all boarding schools in those states now.#RescueJangebeGirls — Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) February 26, 2021