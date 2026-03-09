‘We’ve Never Fought Over Woman’ — Omotola Speaks On 30-Year-Old Marriage

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed the secret behind her enduring 30-year marriage, highlighting her husband’s selflessness and lack of ego as central to their bond.

Speaking in a clip from The Afrikan Show, Omotola said her long-lasting relationship has been built on trust, mutual respect, and freedom, allowing both partners to pursue their careers without suspicion or conflict.

“Divorce is not an option for my husband, who is a very selfless person; has no ego. I have been married to him for 30 years and I have never fought over a girl”

She said, underscoring the strength of their relationship.

The actress, who has been in the public eye since the age of 16, explained that despite her fame, her marriage has remained strong because both partners respect each other’s individuality and personal space.

Advertisement

Omotola and her husband have four children, and she said their family life has been enriched by open communication and shared understanding. She stressed that supporting each other’s ambitions has been a cornerstone of their relationship.

“No two marriages are alike,” Omotola noted, explaining that couples must find what works specifically for them rather than following societal expectations or pressures.

The actress emphasized that trust is essential, particularly in a high-profile marriage, and that allowing each other freedom fosters a healthy, long-lasting connection.

She added that selflessness and humility have been vital traits in her husband, helping them avoid conflicts and maintain harmony even in the face of challenges.

Omotola’s candid reflections provide a rare glimpse into the private life of one of Nollywood’s most celebrated couples, often admired for balancing family, career, and personal growth.

Advertisement

Her advice to young couples and fans is clear: mutual respect, freedom, and trust are key ingredients for sustaining a marriage, regardless of fame or public scrutiny.