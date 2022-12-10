‘We’ve Not Fulfilled Our Promise’, GT Bank Apologises To Customers After Backlash For Poor Services

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Guarantee Trust Bank has admitted wrongdoing for erroneous debits in customers’ accounts.

Advertisement

The tier-one bank admitted that it has not measured up on its promises to deliver seamless service.

THE WHISTLER understands that GTBank customers have witnessed erroneous debits in their accounts for days.

Some of the customers had on Friday stormed their branch in Gwarinpa, Abuja complaining of debits made in their accounts.

According to findings by THE WHISTLER, some of the affected customers do not have ATM cards or have for long deactivated their cards.

Hundreds of customers have taken their grievances to Twitter.

“A friend just sent his account details where N20,000 was debited frm his GTBank account,luckily for him he just withdrew all cash in his account last night,now his account is placed on N19,000 debit If you have a GTBank account you can confirm this ASAP, I think the system is hacked,” a tweet read.

“Every false Debit that was carried out by GTB today happened between 10am -11am. I still don’t understand what they mean by NIP transaction. @gtbank, I will do the unusual on Monday at your bank,” another customer with Twitter handle @special_person_ said.

Advertisement

Another user, @wallex15, tweeted, “Pls @gtbank return my N72,200. You guys removed from my account not quiet long.”

TWEET

Every false Debit that was carried out by GTB today happened between 10am -11am. I still don't understand what they mean by NIP transaction. @gtbank I will do the unusual on Monday at your bank. pic.twitter.com/nm8lZ20Vph — A GentleMan (@special_person_) December 10, 2022

Pls @gtbank return my 72200naira u guys removed from my account not quiet long🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/5I6wHM5n0i — WALLEX ADEX (@wallex15) December 10, 2022

But the bank in a statement sent to customers apologised for the debits and its poor services across different channels.

“We would like to sincerely apologise for every inconvenience you have experienced whilst using our services recently. We know that we have not measured up on our service promise to you and for this, we are truly sorry.

“We have been working tirelessly to improve our service channels and as a result of this, we have not been able to serve you in the way that we are committed to doing. We are working hard to fix all issues and ensuring that all services on our banking channels are fully restored.

“We know the trust you place in us when you choose to bank with us, and we do not take this for granted,” the bank said.