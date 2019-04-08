We’ve Settled Medical Expenses Of Woman Hit By Our Van – Nigerian Army

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army (NA) says it has contacted the family of the woman accidentally hit by a NA hilux in Aba/Ikot Ekpene highway.

The Army who stated this today, April 8, 2019 on its verified twitter handle @HQNigerianArmy, disclosed it is already overseeing the patient in the hospital.

Part of its reaction reads: “The attention of the HQ 14 Bde, NA Ohafia is drawn to a publication claiming reckless treatment of a woman accidentally hit by a NA hilux at the Ogbor Hill Water Side Bridge, along Aba/Ikot Ekpene highway on Friday the 6th of April 2019.

“The family of the victim have been contacted and they are overseeing the patient in the hospital

“The victim was rushed to Rosevern Hospital, Owerri Road, Aba for Medical treatment by the Army and the medical expense was paid accordingly. Presently the victim is in a stable condition.

“It should be noted that the accident was immediately formally reported to the appropriate Army authority in whose area of responsibility the accident happened,” the tweet added.