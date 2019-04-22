Afenifere: Yoruba Will Produce Next President

Advertisement

The Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, has said the Yoruba would produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

The Ekiti State Coordinator of ARG, Mr. Bunmi Awotiku made the statement while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti.

Awotiku said the group won’t allow internal fight or acrimony to deprive the Yoruba of the great opportunity.

He said: “The South West has been supportive of the policies and programmes of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and we shall continue to do so. We want him to succeed and he shall succeed by God’s grace.

“We would come to the round table and I can assure you that Yoruba would forge a common front this time around. We have learned our lessons as a people and we won’t allow internal fight or acrimony to deprive us this great opportunity like the presidency.”