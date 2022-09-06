‘What A Shameful Thing To Celebrate’ — Abia Citizens Not Excited About Flyover That Took Gov Ikpeazu 5 Years To Build
Not many people are impressed by what some consider a feat by Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration: the completion of the Osisioma flyover bridge which commenced six years ago (2017).
The bridge, now named ‘Okezuo Abia Flyover’, was commissioned by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday. Governor Wike also commissioned the Aba-Owerri road during his visit.
The Osisioma flyover is said to be the first-ever flyover to be built in Abia since the state was created 31 years ago.
Governor Ikpeazu described it as “a premier flyover” and that he feels “a personal sense of fulfillment” about delivering the bridge to citizens of the state.
Wike, after the commissioning, said in a Facebook post: “I thank my brother and friend H.E Victor Okezie Ikpeazu for affording me the honour of commissioning the first Flyover ever built in Abia State. I also salute his commitment and courage to build solutions to the traffic problems of his state and embark on this project despite the limited resources available to his state.”
Two prominent Abia politicians — Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Samuel Ohuabunwa — were also excited about the completion of the flyover bridge.
Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of Senate, said: “I congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on the commissioning of the Osisioma Flyover by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
“The governor has done well on this and we must commend him. However, like Oliver Twist, we urge him to do more and also extend it to other senatorial districts,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Ohuabunwa also remarked in a Facebook post: “May Good things happen to Abia. Congratulations Ndi Abia. Congratulations OVI.”
However, some Abia natives believe there’s nothing worthy of celebration about the flyover bridge, especially when compared to what other South Eastern states have achieved.
“What a shameful thing to celebrate. Disgusting. Even coming (from) an elder of the state like you,” one Akanu Ujah Agwu, a native of Abiriba in Abia, berated Ohuabunwa for commending Governor Ikpeazu over the flyover.
A Twitter user, Valiant Samson Idowu-Alaba (@ValiantNig), said “Ikpeazu completes Abia’s first ever flyover, popularly called ‘Center Table’ by Abians after seven years; meanwhile Umahi has 23 already within the same timeframe!”Below are some of the reactions on Twitter: