What Aisha Buhari Said During Visit To National Assembly

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, has spoken on her visit to the National Assembly on Tuesday where she attended the plenary of both legislative chambers.

Mrs. Buhari was accompanied to both chambers of the National Assembly by the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and Minister of Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen, among others.

The First Lady noted that the visit was in furtherance of her support for women’s political empowerment and gender parity in the amendment process of the 1999 Constitution.

Part of the proposed amendments to the constitution has to do with women’s participation in governance.

“I am here to witness the laying of a report on the amendment of 1999 constitution which provides a bill for an act to alter the provisions for the constitution to provide special seat for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

“it also provides for an act for affirmative action for women in political party administration,” Mrs. Buhari told journalists.

Her visit was historic as it was the first time a serving first lady of the country will attend the plenary of both chambers of the National Assembly.