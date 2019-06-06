What APC, PDP Senators Said About Saraki As 8th Senate Ends

The 8th Senate held its valedictory session on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with lawmakers of the Upper Chamber expressing mixed feelings on its performance in the last four years.

Encomiums were showered on the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, for his leadership style and the achievements of the 8thSenate.

For the first time since the conduct of the 2019 general elections, the Red Chamber recorded a full house of lawmakers who took turns to praise the 8th Senate leadership and speak on their experiences since June 6, 2015, when the Senate was inaugurated.

Advertisement

Senator Ajayi Borofice, representing Ondo North Senatorial District, hailed Saraki’s leadership style, while also commending his colleagues for showing patriotism and protecting the country’s interest.

“Saraki has demonstrated uncommon leadership. Yes there was turbulence but because of his dexterity he was able to stabilise the senate,” said Borofice.

“No matter the perception of the public about us, we have demonstrated that we are patriots. We discussed issues of security among other critical issues.

Advertisement

“We worked together irrespective of our differences to get to this point and as such I thank you all for your support,” he said.

Also commending the Senate President was Senator Bassey Akpan of Akwa Ibom North-East who commended Saraki for his exemplary leadership, saying, ” your leadership is an exemplary one and with that the 8th senate has a place in history.

Advertisement

“I learnt so much from my colleagues and to my constituents, your mandate will be defended as I return to the 9th senate.”

In his speech, Senator Sam Anyanwu of Imo East said under Saraki’s leadership, the committee on Ethics and Public Petitions, which he chaired recorded great achievement.

“In the 6th and 7th assemblies, 66 petitions were filed, 26 were attempted and only eight were considered.

“Meanwhile, we entertained 642 petitions, considered 153 and 420 people who were disengaged, were reinstated back to their offices.

Speaking also, Senator Magnus Abe commended his colleagues for working tirelessly in preserving the senate as an institution.

Advertisement

“We may not have served perfectly but we represented the highest standard of integrity. May God bless us all,” he said.

Senator Shehu Sani, on his part, said “The national assembly is not an agency or a ministry, but an institution created to protect Nigerians.

“As a parliament, it is a calling. We are not just here to represent the people, but to stand for issues that are germane,” he said.

On the performance of the 8th Senate, Sani said, there was no doubt it passed through turbulence, noting that “every national assembly has its challenges.

Advertisement

“This country is faced with problems, but as an institution, we must work together to address the challenges, but we cannot do so with a divided house. The survival, dignity and honour of this institution lies in the lawmakers.

“We must also note that we are not here to be subservient to anyone, but to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Senator Abdullahi Adamu said the 8th Senate will wind up with a lot of lessons to be learnt.

“We have all benefited in one way or the other and even in disappointment there is something to learn, like the need for us to emphasise the fact that God made it possible for Nigerians to elect us.

“It is a rare privilege that was bestowed on us and we must not disappoint the electorate,” he noted.

According to Adamu, there was nothing wrong with opposing the Executive at times, but noted that extreme partisanship was not good for the nation at large.

“I subscribe to the believe that the senate will go on record to have passed the highest number of bills.

“It has also experienced the highest number of vetoes, but we did not use our power to override the vetoes,” he observed.

In his remarks, Senator Ben Murray Bruce tasked the incoming senators of the 9th senate on making laws that would move the country forward rather than backwards.

“I therefore call on the senators coming into the 9th senate to put that in mind,”he said.

Senator Kabiru Marafa noted that the 8th Senate was characterized by turbulence, but thanked God for seeing him and his colleagues through.

“To the leadership let me say a big thank you and I have learnt a lot.

“I learnt from your wisdom in legislative business as well as the trust you have in us. I also thank my colleagues,” he said.

He thanked the lawmakers for approving the sum of N10 billion for Zamfara, following the security situation.

He said, “I will always remember Saraki as a person that respects loyalty and pays for loyalty.”