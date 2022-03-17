What Bianca Ojukwu Said Before Fracas With Mrs Obiano At Soludo’s Swearing-In

The wife of the Biafran warlord and former Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, expressed excitement prior to the swearing-in of Prof Charles Soludo as governor of Anambra State.

She reacted to the administration of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, describing the new administration as a “liberation”

She wrote on Facebook, “It’s Liberation Day, and today we sing the Redemption Song. Anambra will be better!

“Now I know just how those Israelites felt on the day they took those tentative first steps out of the land of Egypt….Just the sheer excitement and anticipation of liberation, the long-awaited return to the promised land must have kept them awake through that night.

“This is the Day the Lord has made…a day that reaffirms the age-long truth that no-one holds the stage forever. I thank the Almighty for keeping us all alive to witness this day.

“To Him be the glory. It was long in coming, but it’s finally here. Yes indeed….WE ARE THE BARRACKS!”

THE WHISTLER reported that hours later, the ex-governor Obiano’s wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano fought against Mrs Ojukwu during the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo.

Mr Ebelechukwu Obiano was alleged to have arrived at the inauguration late, and chided Mrs Ojukwu on why she came to the event, having not identified with the All Progressive Grand Alliance of late.

Varying reports say Mrs Ojukwu slapped Mrs Obiano and vice versa.