What Buhari Told Captains Of Industries On Nigeria’s Economic Challenges At Lagos Event

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday disclosed how the country can come out of its prevalent economic challenges, at the Annual Directors’ Conference 2022 which is holding in Lagos.

The meeting, which is a convergence of over 1000 captains of industries and industry leaders, was organized by the Institute of Directors, IoD under the theme: “Corporate Governance and Digital Transformation: Leading Purposely for Growth and Sustainability”.

Buhari who was the Special Guest of Honor at the event told the audience that “If Nigeria is to come out of its economic challenges, all hands must be on deck to ensure that the policies of the government are implemented in the overall interest of the nation.”

He added that the private and public sectors should collaborate in the overall interest of the nation.

Represented at the occasion by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the federal government urged the corporate leaders to continue to demonstrate good leadership qualities and strive to act as good role models to the younger generation, according to a statement by the AGF’s Spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

The president promised to fight corruption while providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

On the Nigerian youths, the president said they need to be supported and encouraged on germane issues like innovation, capacity building, and technological advancement.

The statement partly reads, “Buhari reiterates the commitment of the administration to fighting corruption and ensure public discipline while promoting good business environment through transparency in procurement and implementing policies that ensure the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“He said it was on this regard that the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2025 was developed by the government to unlock the country’s potentials in all sectors of the economy for a sustainable, holistic and inclusive national development.

“The Plan, he said was developed by the different facets of the Private Sector, Sub-national Government, and Civil Society Organization (CSO) and facilitated by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“He maintained that one of the major objectives of the NDP was to develop strong and sustainable governance structures, and efficient institutions that promote citizen protection, ensure accountability, and drive productivity for sustained growth.

“Mr. President noted that critical factors in this regard should include the equitable and efficient service delivery of public institutions.

“He said in order to achieve the objectives of the NDP, the private sector has been identified as major drivers of the economy, while the public sector develops the required institutional frameworks and enabling environment.

“Mr. President maintained that the Government will always be available to provide necessary support and assistance where required, in order to ensure that the Institute achieves its mandate.

“He commended the Institute for what he called “meaningful contributions and selfless service” of the Institute”.