‘What Does Seyi Do Besides Eating Indomie?’ Angry Reactions Trail Jury’s Eviction Of Uriel From BBNaija

Big Brother Naija fans reacted angrily after Seyi Awolowo escaped eviction from the show on Sunday night.

Uriel Oputa, who first appeared in the ‘See Gobe’ season of BBNaija, and Seyi from the ‘Double Wahala’ edition of the show, were among the housemates facing eviction last week.

The duo got the least vote ahead of this week’s eviction show. Uriel exited Biggie’s house after two jury members voted against her despite gaining higher votes than Seyi from the viewers.

The exit of Uriel from the show has generated reactions from fans of the show who are demanding the scrapping of ‘Jurry’ votes.

Uriel got 2% of the votes from viewers while Seyi secured 1.7%, but escaped eviction after two Jury members voted in his favour during the live show on Sunday.

Below are some of the reactions on X (Twitter):

@JemimaOsunde wrote, “@BBNaija we don’t want a jury again🙏🏾”

Another X user @Sxmto_ said, “Uriel is actually a vibe and there was an angle for content and conversations there in that Triangle with Neo and Tbaj. What exactly is Seyi doing in that house asides from eating Indomie and speaking down on women?”

@SteveChuks_ wrote, “I’m pissed 😭😭😭😭 Seyi over Uriel??? big brother needs to stop bringing jury with personal relationships!!!!”

Also reacting @chinasa_anukam wrote, “I hate this jury rubbish. Uriel is extremely active in tasks, cooks, and she has an active storyline. This man has been in the bottom two for two weeks FFS and spends his whole time in the house gossiping.”

@Its_jhenefaa on her part, wondered why Seyi is still on the show “I don’t know what Seyi is still doing in that house. What do we expect when you put people that have relationships with each other as juries Mtcheeeeew. It’s even better for viewers to be the juries.”

@MedicalDoctorBB wrote, “That f*cking jury might as well crown that Seyi as the winner since our votes don’t matter😡🤮 So, pissed! Uriel was way more entertaining than that gossiper Seyi who enjoys insulting people’s parents and your jury decide to send her home? Unbelievable!”

@Naijasinglegirl wrote, “This Jury thing is the worst thing to happen in the history of #bbnaija It has created room for biases because the jury would tend to favor those in their circle. How can they pick Seyi over Uriel?”

@Fswglory said, “For real, the eviction jury needs to do better. The brief conversation they shared about their choice and reasons were lame. How can you be a jury without watching the show? How can you vote based on “I know one personally, I don’t know them?”