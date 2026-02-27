What Fintiri’s Defection To APC Means For Tinubu, Atiku — Presidency

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The presidency said the defection of Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned President Bola Tinubu’s party into “a juggernaut” in the state and dealt a major blow to former Vice President Abubakar Atiku.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, made the remarks on Friday following Governor Fintiri’s announcement that he was leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.

Fintiri, who made the announcement in a statewide broadcast, said his decision was taken in the “developmental interest” of the people of Adamawa State.

The governor also announced that members of his cabinet, state lawmakers and other PDP officials in Adamawa had moved with him to the APC.

Atiku hails from Adamawa, and the defection would be interpreted as a blow to his base.

Advertisement

With the 2027 presidential election less than a year away, Onanuga said the development should force Atiku to reassess his political ambitions.

“His ADC is largely unknown in the state. He certainly needs to reassess his ambition, as his governor has turned the APC into an Adamawa juggernaut.

“If a politician is not so popular at home, he has no business selling his candidacy to outsiders. The time is nigh for Atiku to consider retiring from politics and going to his second home in Dubai,” the presidential aide wrote in a Facebook post.

THE WHISTLER reports that Fintiri’s move came one month after Atiku’s son, Abba Atiku Abubakar, defected to the APC and pledged to work for Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

Abba was received by party executives, members, youth groups and supporters at the APC secretariat in Yola.

Advertisement

The APC chairman in the state, Mr Shuaibu Idris, had said Abba’s defection signalled President Tinubu’s growing national acceptance.

During a visit to the leadership of the City Boy Movement (CBM) in Abuja after his defection, the former VP’s son was quoted as saying “If anyone says this government is not doing well, I will tell them they are lying. I believe that if given another term, the government will do even more because it is focused.

“Since the return of democratic rule in 1999, I have been in business and I am still in business today.

“The economic policies of Mr President are favourable, not just to businesses, but to Nigerians in general who are already benefitting from these reforms.”

Abubakar’s father had described his defection to the APC as “entirely personal” in a statement on his verified Facebook account.

HYPERLINK:

Advertisement

According to the former VP, such choices are normal in a democracy and not alarming even within families.

Atiku stressed that he does not interfere with his children’s conscience.

“What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress,” he had said.