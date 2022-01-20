What Gave Rise To ‘Strong Secessionist Groups’ In Southeast–Ohanaeze Youths

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Thursday, claimed the refusal to allow a Nigerian president of Southeast extraction resurrected the agitation for the restoration of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

The national president of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Comrd Igboayaka O Igboayaka, stated this in Owerri while addressing newsmen.

The Biafra agitation took a new dimension with the leadership of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (Ipob), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of the State Services, DSS, on the directives of the All Progressives Congress administration, Igboayaka acknowledged.

He said, “Today there are over fifteen strong secessionist groups in the Southeast agitating for Biafra.

“They include IPOB, led by Barr Emeka Emekasiri; IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; Biafra Government in Exile led by Engr Innocent Amadi; Eastern People’s Congress led by Comrade Okechukwu; MASSOB led by Uche Madu; Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) led by Raph Uwazurike.

“Lower Nigeria Congress led by Tony Nnadi; Biafran National Council led by Asari Dukubo; Biafra National Guard led by Comrd Innocent Orji; Biafra National Youth Guard led by Comrd Obinna Ude; Biafra ZOINIST led by Benjamin Onwuka; Biafra Shadow Government led by Engr Iwuagwu Iwuchukwu.

“Biafra Strikers Force led by Chidi Owu; Eastern People’s Liberation Movement led by Nnanna Kalu and many are coming up as a result lack of inclusiveness of Ndigbo in national politics and governance.”

He said the Nigeria president of Southeast extraction in 2023 is a perfect solution to the political differences and errors as perpetrated by Gen Gowon and Gen Ojukwu from 1967 to 1970.

According to him, “It’s obvious that the new generation of Igbo extraction, those below 57-years-old, didn’t experience the Nigerian genocide against Ndigbo, but they have inquired and currently feel aggrieved why an Igbo person has not governed Nigeria since 56 years.

“This prolonged marginalization, injustice and economic strangulation against Ndigbo have formed the opinion in over 80 million Igbo people between the ages of 15 and 57 that Nigeria is not their country.”

He said a Nigerian president of Southeast ought be a patriotic call for all right thinking members of the Nigerian society to pave the way for a new Nigeria.

Igboayaka noted that, “It’s not in doubt that Southeast has credible and competent presidential aspirants that can unify Nigeria to the path of ethnical reintegration, economic development and political stability.

“Nigerians should come into the path of present political realities that Biafra agitation is the opposite of a Nigerian president of Southeast extraction, which the likes of Ogbonna Onu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Anyim Pius Anyim, Sam Ohuabunwa, George Moghalu have the patriotic capacity to unify”

He said the political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case ‘is to integrate Ndigbo into the Nigerian project.